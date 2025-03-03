Getafe coach Bordalas frustrated after Leganes defeat

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas says defeat at Leganes was a reality check.

Getafe went into the clash with talk of Europe being on the agenda, but were beaten 1-0 thanks to Diego Garcia's injury-time goal for Leganes.

Bordalas insisted a draw would've been a fair result: “Without a doubt, in the first shot on target and in the minute that it was, there was no time to react. The game was what we expected, without any great chances.

"We had the game under control, in the first half they didn’t create anything. It was hard for us to materialise our chances. We weren’t able to get the strategy right. It’s a shame because the team gave it their all. They won a game in which I think a draw would have been fair.

“Yes, I feel a lot of pain for the players, they have given everything and for the fans. They have been cheering and encouraging us on a rainy and cold day. We knew that the script was going to be what it was. These things happen in our favour, against us... Now we have to continue and think about the next one.”

He added: “Yes, we certainly tried. They built up players, they defended well. There was little space, we lacked that last third of the pitch, playing one-twos, having more time. We have our virtues and limitations. The game is what I told my assistants. The script was what we expected. The only thing I missed, and it is not an excuse, is that a Leganés player had been cautioned.

"As they saw that no cards were being issued, they continued to stop the game and stop our flow.”