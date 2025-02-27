Antony "very happy" being available for Real Betis ahead of Real Madrid clash

Antony is delighted to be available for Real Betis for their LaLiga clash with Real Madrid this weekend.

The on-loan Manchester United winger had an appeal against his red card against Getafe accepted yesterday.

Reacting to the news, Antony said: "I was always hoping... I'm very happy, very happy, I'm ready for Saturday's game.

"I was just leaving training and someone from the staff told me and everyone is very happy now.

"I have to be focused. We know what we're playing for in front of our fans."