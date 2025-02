Fabrizio Angileri has rescinded his contract with Getafe by mutual consent.

The Argentine defender has been released after finding himself on the outer of Getafe coach Jose Bordalas' plans thie season.

Angileri managed 27 appearances over three seasons with Getafe.

The defender is now a free agent and is set to sign with Corinthians in Brazil.

The Brazilian giants are ready to welcome Angeliri with open arms.