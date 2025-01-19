Getafe coach Bordalas: Barcelona draw feels like a win

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas says their 1-1 draw with Barcelona on Saturday felt like a victory.

Mauro Arambarri canceled out Jules Kounde's opening for Barca on the night, with Bordalas left full of pride at fulltime.

Assessment:

“Very proud, a great match, another exercise in survival for the team. We are becoming experts this season. The level of the opponent, the form, came from superb matches against Real Madrid or Betis. The team has played a great match. It tastes like a victory. You all know the difference between one rival and another and adding points was tremendously important.”

Racist insults to Alejandro Balde:

“I didn’t know that. I am against any racist comment or chant. I am totally against it. If it is true, they should be found and removed from the football fields.”

Mauro Arambarri:

“He has had an injury to his hamstring, tests will be carried out, we will see the extent of it. The doctor who came in to treat him told me this. It is a significant loss.”

Yellu:

“It was because he was conditioned, he is an impetuous boy, he competes at the highest level, he was not happy. Imagine me as a coach. It was hard to make that decision. It happened to me on one occasion, last season I think, we were with eleven and Jaime Mata was sent off. Jaime is a boy who gives everything and one action left us with ten. Thinking about the team. At the end of the game he told me that he understood. We have him available now.”

Good feeling for the point:

“It was a very difficult game, we knew we had to play a great game. An incredible team, the options they have, the offensive capacity. We were able to get a point. It is a tremendous achievement. I want to congratulate our fans, they were great. The difference is huge at all levels, I am very happy for the boys. It was a great night.”

Isma's action with Balde and a quarrel with Hansi Flick:

“It's not that important, things that stay on the pitch, they were going to the bench with the aim of diverting attention. There was an assault or a slap to Isma. He's a player who defends well, we have problems due to the physical wear and tear with Coba who ended up shooting. Strengthening that wing was the objective and holding on to that point that we finally got.”

Problems for Barça:

"It was a tremendous tactical and physical display by the team, very united. The plan was to close spaces, they are a team that associates well, they accumulate players behind the midfielders. We faced the start with three men, we achieved it. It's a shame that goal with Koundé's run. They got ahead but we didn't lose face and we got the equalizer. We are happy with the work."