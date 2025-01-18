Barcelona chief Deco: The team is harmonious and very united

Barcelona sports chief Deco says Hansi Flick's team is now reaching it's potential.

Barca are now Supercopa winners and six points off the LaLiga leadership.

Deco told Globoesporte, "The challenges are to leave a team with a present and future and a club that is financially organised, with a salary mass within the current and balanced reality.

"We work to compete with all the biggest clubs in the world, as Barcelona has always done. In football, as in any other field, planning is necessary. However, even with organisation and strategy, sometimes it takes time to fit together, adjust all the parts and continue in search of results."

He also said: "My feeling is the best possible, it's hard to describe. I had already won very important titles with Barcelona. But each one of them is a new emotion. This group of players is more than special, it is harmonious and very united. Each one dedicates himself in a unique way. We celebrated winning the Spanish Super Cup, with a great victory, against a great team. But soon after we returned to routine, because we have many competitions ahead."