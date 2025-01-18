Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola welcomes Haaland's new contract; prepares for Ipswich and Delap
Napoli coach Conte pushed about replacing Kvara ahead of major Atalanta test
Amorim speaks on Antony leaving Man Utd, Hojlund's lack of goals and Ugarte's low stamina
Guardiola praises Man City chiefs as three signings due

Barcelona chief Deco: The team is harmonious and very united

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona chief Deco: The team is harmonious and very united
Barcelona chief Deco: The team is harmonious and very unitedLaLiga
Barcelona sports chief Deco says Hansi Flick's team is now reaching it's potential.

Barca are now Supercopa winners and six points off the LaLiga leadership.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Deco told Globoesporte, "The challenges are to leave a team with a present and future and a club that is financially organised, with a salary mass within the current and balanced reality.

"We work to compete with all the biggest clubs in the world, as Barcelona has always done. In football, as in any other field, planning is necessary. However, even with organisation and strategy, sometimes it takes time to fit together, adjust all the parts and continue in search of results."

He also said: "My feeling is the best possible, it's hard to describe. I had already won very important titles with Barcelona. But each one of them is a new emotion. This group of players is more than special, it is harmonious and very united. Each one dedicates himself in a unique way. We celebrated winning the Spanish Super Cup, with a great victory, against a great team. But soon after we returned to routine, because we have many competitions ahead."

Mentions
LaLigaBarcelona
Related Articles
Cazorla slams Barcelona: Xavi didn't deserve that
Barcelona coach Flick discusses Fati, Araujo futures ahead of Getafe clash
Getafe coach Bordalas: We face Barcelona expecting to win