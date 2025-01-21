Barcelona president Laporta blows fuse: A disgrace! Scandalous!

Tribal Football
Barcelona president Joan Laporta launched a furious attack on the match officials on Monday.

Laporta was still fuming after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Getafe, insisting Barca were robbed of a crucial penalty on the night.

Jules Kounde appeared to be fouled inside the Getafe penalty area in the final minutes, but Barca's appeals were waved away and VAR weren't called to action. 

Laporta barked: "What happened with the refereeing in Getafe is a disgrace.

"The fact that the penalty was not awarded to (Jules) Koundé is a scandal. I think you should repeat it several times, because what happened with the penalty on Koundé is a scandal."

 

