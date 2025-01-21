Barcelona coach Flick wary facing Benfica; admits LaLiga frustrations

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick admits they could be doing better in LaLiga.

Ahead of their Champions League clash with Benfica, Flick looked back on their draw with Getafe.

Advertisement Advertisement

Match:

"The objective for both teams will be to win tomorrow's match. It's a big step for us. We want to win to go to the last 16.

"We are now second. It would be great to get those three points."

Pau Cubarsi:

"He's always playing very well, in an incredible way, and I think he's two days away from turning 18. What can I say about him? It doesn't matter what position he's in, right or left, he always plays very well. He's a very important player."

Winning the Champions League:

"Winning the Champions League is one of the most difficult things in the world. We're doing well, but there are some very good teams that are also doing well. We're in three competitions. If you look at the results in La Liga, we're not doing a good job, but if you look at the game, we're doing very well. It's difficult to play against Getafe. Benfica is a team that plays very well, it's a pleasure to see how they build up. Di María is one of my favourite players. Let's see how we do tomorrow."

Goalkeeper:

"It's something we're discussing. I said that because the situation changes. We could see what Szczsny can do. I like him a lot, yes. Tomorrow we'll see."

Chances of winning LaLiga:

"We will fight for the title, for LaLiga and we will see what happens in the end."

Possible penalty on Jules Koundé:

"Was it or wasn't it? (laughs) What can I say! It's the same in every game. It's incredible. You don't need VAR. It's a clear penalty. It's like that, it's what it is."

Angel di Maria:

"Look at his career and how he is always at the top level. He is a fantastic player and it is a pleasure to watch him play."

Bruno Lage believes that Barça are favourites to win the Champions League:

"We'll see in the future if he's right. It's one of the most difficult competitions to win. Liverpool is one of my favourites."

Wojciech Szczsny:

"It's been one of the best transfers we've made because not only does he play well in his position, but also how he behaves, how he supports the players. It's fantastic to watch him and he shows his experience to the youngsters."

Champions League - La Liga:

"I would say that the team is playing very well, they are working very focused. As I said in Getafe, it is my first season here and in LaLiga, I had no experience and I didn't know how I was going to play. When the team is 100% focused it is something incredible."