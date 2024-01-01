Spain coach De la Fuente: Yamal criticism is always heavy

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente insists Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams can play in the same team.

De la Fuente is weighing up whether Barcelona winger Yamal and Athletic Bilbao's Williams will be starters at the Euros.

He said, “Lamine Yamal is very young. He has a talent that only a chosen few have.

"But, when his performance level drops, the criticism is fierce. So we try to educate him, he’s a special footballer.

“You all assume Nico Williams and Lamine will play. If they don’t play, there may be a surprise for you.”