Barcelona defender Martinez: We were always superior to Real Madrid

Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez says victory at Real Madrid was about focus.

Barca stunned Real Madrid 4-0 in Saturday night's ElClasico.

Afterwards, Inigo said: "The first 15-20 minutes were tough for us, Madrid was pushing hard... It was logical. But we got over it. The team was very good... We're on a very good form, we hope to continue like this. With the ball we've always been a superior team to Madrid, Madrid's good thing is on the counterattack... We've been good at pushing the line, Iñaki too...

"I feel very good, I've had a good pre-season, the manager trusts me. You have to get up from those situations and well, I'm fine, very good. I think there were games last year where things didn't go the way we wanted or how we would have liked. It was a roller coaster, we didn't string together wins.

"We really know what we're playing for, we're enjoying ourselves a lot both at the back and up front. At first we were angry about refereeing issues, and then we focused on our own, and from there we started to work."