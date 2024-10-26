Barcelona defender Martinez: We were always superior to Real Madrid

Tribal Football
Barcelona defender Martinez: We were always superior to Real MadridLaLiga
Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez says victory at Real Madrid was about focus.

Barca stunned Real Madrid 4-0 in Saturday night's ElClasico.

Afterwards, Inigo said: "The first 15-20 minutes were tough for us, Madrid was pushing hard... It was logical. But we got over it. The team was very good... We're on a very good form, we hope to continue like this. With the ball we've always been a superior team to Madrid, Madrid's good thing is on the counterattack... We've been good at pushing the line, Iñaki too...

"I feel very good, I've had a good pre-season, the manager trusts me. You have to get up from those situations and well, I'm fine, very good. I think there were games last year where things didn't go the way we wanted or how we would have liked. It was a roller coaster, we didn't string together wins.

"We really know what we're playing for, we're enjoying ourselves a lot both at the back and up front. At first we were angry about refereeing issues, and then we focused on our own, and from there we started to work."

LaLigaMartinez InigoReal MadridBarcelona
