Gavi hits Barcelona training pitch after 298 days out

Gavi has returned to training with Barcelona after 298 days on the sidelines.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the young Spaniard participated in the session with the rest of the group today, with teammates who were careful not to make any hard tackles that could have put him at risk.

The feelings are positive, but caution is at a maximum, also considering the quality of Gavi, who suffered a complete lesion of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee and an associated lesion of the lateral meniscus.

He will not make the clash against Girona, but will soon be available to Barca coach Hansi Flick.