Oduro excited to join Barcelona: A historic move
David Oduro is excited joining Barcelona.

The youngster has arrived from Accra Lions and will start the season with Barca Atletic.

Oduro said, “I’m very, very happy because getting this opportunity is not very easy, especially for Ghanaians.

"It’s historic for my country, coming directly from here to Barcelona is great news for Ghana.

“I have to work very hard to be able to move to the first team, my goal is to play in the Champions League and then reach the Ghana national team. I will be very patient, I have been for all this time.”

