Gavi delighted making winning Barcelona return
Gavi was delighted making a winning return for Barcelona in victory over Sevilla on Sunday.

 The midfielder had just over ten minutes as a second-half substitute in the 5-1 win.

Your return:

"I'm very happy to be back with the team. I've been dreaming about this moment for many months and I'm grateful to everyone because they've made it much easier for me."

 

Waiting for the moment:

"The worst thing is not playing with the team. Watching the team from the outside is very hard and you have to enjoy every moment and value things. I feel very lucky to be here today."

 

Missing football:

"Football is my life, what I've been doing all my life and I missed it. I feel very lucky. When all the fans and teammates love and value you, you feel very lucky."

