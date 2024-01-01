Ex-Barcelona coach Xavi in Qatar for national team talks

Former Barcelona coach Xavi is in talks about taking the Qatar national team job.

Sport says he is currently in Qatar to negotiate with the FA about the national team post.

For the moment, Tintin Marquez is the national coach, but Xavi is being lined up to replace him.

The FA does not feel that Tintin is getting enough out of the squad. In World Cup qualifying, Qatar is number four in its group, with the two best going directly to the final round.

Xavi previously gained coaching experience in Qatar, where he was in charge of Al-Sadd before moving to Barca.

At Al-Sadd, Xavi won seven titles.