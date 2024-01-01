Tribal Football
HE'S BACK! Gavi in Barcelona squad for Sevilla clash
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is including Gavi in his squad for their clash with Sevilla this weekend.

Gavi hasn't made the pitch since suffering an ACL injury on November 19 last year.

Marca says the midfielder is in Flick's squad, though whether he will play is another matter. Everything will depend on how the match goes, but the idea is that he will receive a few minutes.

Flick wants to take it slowly with the players who are returning from injury. He has done this with both Ansu Fati and Frenkie de Jong.

This is the procedure that will also be followed with Gavi after the eleven months he has been injured. Flick will not risk a relapse, considering that Gavi is one of the key players in his squad.

He will be gradually reintroduced into the team and it is hoped that the best version of Gavi can be seen after the Christmas break.

