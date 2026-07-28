Gallas says Mourinho will "explain that defending is very important" to Alexander-Arnold

William Gallas has spoken on how Trent Alexander-Arnold could operate under new manager Jose Mourinho.

The former Liverpool star finished the season with around 30 appearances and five assists as he featured under managers Xabi Alonso and Álvaro Arbeloa who often used Dani Carvajal over him.

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Alexander-Arnold missed significant time with recurring muscle injuries, meaning a run of games was rare for the defender who was often praised as one of the best fullbacks on the planet at Liverpool.

Now, with Mourinho stepping in this summer to rebuild the side, Gallas spoke to talkSPORT Bet about how the legendary manager will focus on defending with Alexander-Arnold which is his weakness as a player.

“We know Trent’s best football involves giving assists and playing on the counter-attack, but as a defender, you want him to defend.

“I think Jose Mourinho is going to give him the opportunity. I don't think he will just put him on the side. He's going to speak with him and explain that defending is very important. They will have a very honest conversation about what is required.

“Defenders have to defend very well. The stronger you are at the back, the more opportunities you have to win games because of the quality we have. He will explain that if he wants to be in the starting eleven, he has to defend well first.

“So he will give him the opportunity, and then it is up to Alexander-Arnold to change his football and be more focused on defending, otherwise, he could be gone soon.”

With Carvajal gone and Trent now fully fit, this could be his comeback season under Mourinho who is reportedly keen on making the team’s first choice right back heading into the new campaign.