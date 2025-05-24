Galarreta and Lekue sign new deals with Athletic Bilbao

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Galarreta and Lekue sign new deals with Athletic BilbaoLaLiga
Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta and Iñigo Lekue have signed new contracts with Athletic Bilbao.

Lekue has penned a new 12-month deal to 2026 after an impressive campaign with Athletic.

Meanwhile, Galarreta has inked a new contract to 2027.

The midfielder has made 39 appearances this season in the league, Copa del Rey and Europa League, making 4 assists.

Galarreta said,  "I am very happy to extend this dream for another two years and I am looking forward to living every day. My return home has been extraordinary and we look to the future with great enthusiasm.

"Not long ago I was playing in the Segunda Division, a demanding league in itself. Next season I will have the opportunity to listen to the Champions League anthem in San Mamés, something I never imagined before."

