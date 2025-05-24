Galarreta and Lekue sign new deals with Athletic Bilbao

Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta and Iñigo Lekue have signed new contracts with Athletic Bilbao.

Lekue has penned a new 12-month deal to 2026 after an impressive campaign with Athletic.

Meanwhile, Galarreta has inked a new contract to 2027.

The midfielder has made 39 appearances this season in the league, Copa del Rey and Europa League, making 4 assists.

Galarreta said, "I am very happy to extend this dream for another two years and I am looking forward to living every day. My return home has been extraordinary and we look to the future with great enthusiasm.

"Not long ago I was playing in the Segunda Division, a demanding league in itself. Next season I will have the opportunity to listen to the Champions League anthem in San Mamés, something I never imagined before."