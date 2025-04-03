Barcelona president Laporta blasts LaLiga over new Olmo threat

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is adamant Dani Olmo will remain clear to play out the season.

On January 4, La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation announced that Barcelona's attempt to register Olmo would be denied due to the club's financial issues.

But four days later, Barcelona managed to register the duo with the help of Spain's national sports body (CSD).

It was a temporary registration until a final decision regarding the players' registration was to be made.

Now LaLiga has fired out a press release questioning the registrations.

“The financial reports show that Barcelona, ​​neither on December 31, 2024, nor on January 3, 2025, nor since that date, did not have the capacity to register Olmo and Víctor,” the La Liga declared.

The CSD will provide a definitive statement on the matter no later than April 7th.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta, meanwhile, has instantly responded to the LaLiga.

"Today (yesterday) we play a final (semi-final) against Atlético Madrid, and the reactivation of controversies of this kind is not a coincidence. It is just another attempt to destabilise our team, and sometimes I get the feeling that when they can't beat us on the pitch, they want to beat us in the offices," said Laporta.

"As president of Barcelona, ​​I will not allow this and I will continue to defend the interests of the club."

Barca won at Atletico Madrid last night to reach the Copa del Rey final.