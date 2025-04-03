CSD explain ruling as Barcelona pair Olmo and Victor cleared to play on

The Higher Sports Council (CSD) has ruled to maintain the playing licenses of Barcelona pair Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor for the remainder of the season.

With this ruling, Barcelona has seen off the LaLiga, after the association asserted that the Blaugrana had failed to resolve its financial situation before the end of the year. However, the key to the dispute lies in the fact that both players' licenses were denied by a committee that lacked the authority to do so.

"It has been clearly and uncontroversially established throughout this procedure, and after considering the allegations of the parties, the incompetence of the Monitoring Committee to decide on the prior visa, as well as the license requested by FC Barcelona," the resolution states.

However, the LaLiga could yet resort to ordinary courts to try to overturn this government decision.

Barcelona has defeated the LaLiga thanks to the fact that "the agreement adopted by the Monitoring Committee of the RFEF-LaLiga Coordination Agreement is null and void due to the lack of jurisdiction to deny the prior visa and federation license."

This is what the Higher Sports Council has ruled, adding: "In their allegations, LaLiga and the RFEF argue that the Monitoring Committee did not adopt the agreement, but rather confirmed or ratified other prior agreements adopted by the competent bodies. However, a reading of the contested agreement clearly and clearly reveals that the Monitoring Committee neither confirmed, ratified, nor executed the agreements adopted by LaLiga or the RFEF, but rather expressly agreed not to grant the prior visa or the definitive license requested by FC Barcelona for the players Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor."

They continue: "In law, the substance and material justification of decisions are just as important as the form, procedures, and powers. That a ruling by the appropriate body was necessary is evident from the statements made by the RFEF's own legal counsel, who emphasized that their opinion 'does not prejudge the decisions that may be adopted by the eventually competent bodies'."

According to the resolution, the Federation's arguments have been key to Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor maintaining their licenses: "Both players maintain theirs. This is because the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has also acknowledged in its arguments that 'there is no federation resolution that agreed to the cancellation of the licenses', a circumstance required by the RFEF itself in its resolution of June 30, 2022."

Furthermore, in the text, the CSD defends its correctness in granting the injunction last January. A measure that was harshly criticized by LaLiga and the clubs: "The professional careers of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor have been protected since January 8 by the urgent injunction granted by the CSD with the sole interest of avoiding irreparable damage until the resolution of this procedure."

Thus, Barcelona retains both players' licenses for the remainder of the season. The LaLiga is left with the ordinary courts to defend its right and authority to revoke the licenses due to the failure od Barca to comply with the rules of their economic controls.