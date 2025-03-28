Barcelona blow as Olmo absence confirmed

Tribal Football
Barcelona attacker Dani Olmo is facing three weeks on the sidelines.

The Spain international broke down during last night's 3-0 win against Osasuna.

Olmo underwent a scan this morning and it was concluded that he had suffered an abductor injury to his right leg.

Barca say they expect Olmo to be out for three weeks.

Barca plays the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals against Atlético Madrid next Wednesday and face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarter-finals in two weeks. 

