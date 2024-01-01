Font urges Barcelona members to vote against Laporta's budget: Don't lie or sell smoke

Former Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font has taken fresh aim at Joan Laporta.

Font has urged Barca members to vote against the budget proposed by Laporta at Saturday's General Assembly.

He said, “It's worse than last year. This is the reality. We went from 894 million to 893. And the worst thing is that it's totally fictitious and unreal. The income that starts to be generated by the return to Camp Nou will go to the debt.

"Right now we're at 510 million in salaries to our athletes, but this will skyrocket because the salaries of Yamal, Pedri or Gavi are totally out of date and need to be improved. This board is also making increasing contracts.

“If we don't do our homework, we won't be able to sign (Erling) Haaland. Don't lie or sell smoke.”

Font also said: “Right now I would vote no to the budget. Simply to avoid Laporta's legacy being worse than (Josep Maria) Bartomeu's. I strongly ask the members to vote no. I ask for a technical audit of the votes in the Assembly.

"Every year they (Real Madrid) can sign a (Kylian) Mbappé. They will have an increase in stadium revenues that Barcelona will not have. Our model is not Madrid's. The only thing they have that we don't have is professionalism in the club, but they don't have transparency, nor do they count on the members.”