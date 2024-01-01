Font: Barcelona should already be playing in new stadium

Former Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font insists they have nothing to envy Real Madrid about.

Font, however, says it's frustrating Barca do not have the spending power to buy the players necessary to breach the gap on the Double winners.

He said, "It is a disappointment because we have nothing to envy Madrid, on the contrary. I think we have assets and things that Madrid does not have.

"That is why we are much more frustrated by the fact that… the thing is that we could not. If we were a team of half a board that has no potential, we would have to put up with it.

"But having the potential to sign the two, three best in the world that complement the talent of the house, being able to do things well and having a stadium already today, we should already have the stadium , this has been a major error."