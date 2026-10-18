Flick: "Yamal is the best player in the world"

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick heaped praise on his superstar Lamine Yamal after the 19 year-old inspired Barcelona to a stunning 5-2 away win against Real Betis at Estadio de la Cartuja on Saturday evening.

The 19 year-old opened the scoring with a wonderful solo effort after just ten minutes before later setting up Gabriel Jesus' goal just after half-time that made it 3-1.

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Speaking after the game, Flick said:

"Look at the goal he scored, it's incredible. For me, he is the best player in the world and I love watching him play."

Flick guided his side to an eleventh win in as many games in all competitions to start their season and they picked off an in-form Betis side who have already seen off Real Madrid at their temporary home this season, with relative ease. There was also a first Barca goal for Rodri as well as strikes from Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo to round off a brilliant evening in Seville for the reigning LaLiga champions who are looking unstoppable so far this season.

Yamal was later booked and replaced on 70 minutes with the score at 4-2 but Flick insists it was nothing more than load management:

"Given the score we had to change him but I told him I was proud of his performance. He is under a lot of pressure but is 100% focussed and committed. That is how great players are made."

The Blaugrana head into a massive week with a titanic Champions League tussle with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday before the first El Clásico of the season next Sunday. It will surely be a test of their mettle, but they have shown nothing so far to suggest they cannot rise to the occasion.