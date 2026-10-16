Barcelona lineup v Real Betis: Confirmed team news as Raphinha returns

Barcelona return to LaLiga action on October 17th on the road at Real Betis.

Hansi Flick's defending champions have won all eight league matches so far this season plus both UEFA Champions League clashes.

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La Blaugrana are the team to beat in Spain, but Betis have also performed well, six wins from eight, and back-to-back 3-2 wins in the Champions League.

Barcelona v Real Betis team news

The big news for Flick is the return of captain Raphinha who has been absent for two weeks after picking up a muscle injury on international duty with Brazil.

Frenkie de Jong is back in training, but he's not yet ft enough to start, with Andreas Christensen out until November.

Barcelona predicted lineup v Real Betis

Barcelona XI: J. Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E. Garcia, Martin; Rodri, Pedri, Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Jesus, Gordon.

Real Betis XI: Valles; Bellerin, Llorente, Natan, Garcia; Fornals, Roca, Isco; Ezzalzouli, Parrott, Riquelme.

Barcelona v Real Betis kick off time

Kick off at the Estadio de La Cartuja is set at 6:30pm local time and 5:30pm in the UK.

Key stat

Barcelona won home and away against Real Betis in LaLiga last season and they are unbeaten in nine games against Manuel Pellegrini's team across all competitions.