Flick: Szczesny's calm personality great for Barcelona dressing room

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick admits he's been happy counting on Wojciech Szczesny this season.

The Polish goalkeeper was convinced to come out of retirement after Marc-Andre ter Stegen suffered a knee injury in August.

However, even with Ter Stegen now fully fit, Flick and sports director Deco are keen for Szczesny to extend his stay into next season,

Flick said this morning: "Negotiating contracts is Deco's job. I'm happy with Szczesny.

"He has a great personality, he's calm... these are qualities that suit us very well. And he's also positive in the dressing room. And I think he wants to stay here.

"(Robert) Lewandowski is a year older. We'll see what happens. Szczesny smokes a bit sometimes... He's calmer than Lewandowski, he's the right age and he's more relaxed."