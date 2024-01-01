Tribal Football
Flick pleased with Barcelona US tour
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is happy with their preseason tour of the US.

Barca drew with AC Milan this week, having beaten Real Madrid and Manchester City with a young team.

“I want us to enjoy defending and also attacking together. There are 10 days left until the league premiere, we are heading in the right direction but we can improve a lot,” he remarked to Sport.

“The balance of the tour has been very positive. We had many young players, their quality is enormous. Some players have improved during these days.

"They are adapting to what we want to see.”

