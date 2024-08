Barcelona coach Thiago confronted Roque before shootout

Barcelona coach Thiago Alcantara pushed Vitor Roque into taking part in their penalty shootout against AC Milan.

Thaigo was seen confronting Roque at the end of the 2-2 draw as the players prepared for the friendly shootout.

Advertisement Advertisement

Roque was reluctant to be one of the takers, but Thiago insisted the youngster step and eventually convinced the striker to take his spotkick.

Roque would convert his penalty successfully, though Barca lost in the end.