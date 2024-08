DONE DEAL: Celta Vigo sign RB Leipzig midfielder Moriba

Celta Vigo have signed RB Leipzig midfielder Ilaix Moriba.

Moriba joins Celta on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

The midfielder came through the La Masia system at Barcelona before leaving for RBL in 2021.

Moriba has since had loan spells with Valencia and Getafe.

He has now returned to LaLiga, joining Celta for the new season.