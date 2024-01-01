Tribal Football
Barcelona coach Flick happy with AC Milan draw: But we must be braver

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was happy after their 2-2 draw with AC Milan in the US.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice for Barca, which eventually lost a staged penalty shootout at the end.

Flick said, “We have several injured midfielders with great quality. When they come back we will be a better team and I think I have enough players there.

“Today all the talk is about Lewandowski and his two goals.”

He also stated: “When we all press with intensity, that is the way. We have to be braver sometimes. 

"I know how this works. Barcelona is an incredible club and I enjoy every second working here. The reception has been incredible. I sincerely believe that we are on the right path. I want us to enjoy together, both attacking and defending.”

Barcelona tracking AC Milan midfielder Liberali