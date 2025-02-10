Flick hands Barcelona players extended time off; rejects Simeone claims

Tribal Football
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has dismissed comments from Atletico Madrid counterpart Diego Simeone.

Simeone declared Barca the best team in the LaLiga over the weekend. 

But after their 4-1 win at Sevilla last night, Flick insisted: "In the LaLiga we have three, four or five great teams.

"We don't care about others, we have done our job, we must focus on this.

"I am happy with how we play. Defending in a 4-4-1 was a good lesson for us, it is not our usual style, but the team did well.

"I am happy. This is a very long season. We want to continue in this dynamic, continue scoring. I told the team that they have three days off. Don't do anything stupid, take care of your body."

Mentions
LaLigaBarcelonaAtl. Madrid
