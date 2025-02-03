DONE DEAL: Atletico Madrid sign Barcelona SC striker Obando

Tribal Football
Atletico Madrid have clinched the signing of Barcelona SC striker Allen Obando.

Obando, 18, is currently playing for Ecuador in the U20 South American Championships.

Atletico have had a €5m offer accepted by Barcelona SC, says Okdiario.  Obando will join Atletico, with 70 per cent of his registration owned by the Spanish giants and the remainder held by Barcelona SC.

Obando will initially join Atletico's Mexican partners, Atletico San Luis, to accelerate his development. However, the long-term aim is for the centre-forward to play for the Spanish giants.

Obando scored three goals in 14 senior appearances for Barcelona SC in Ecuador and also has two senior international caps. 

