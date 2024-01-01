Flick discusses first weeks at Barcelona for first time

New Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is delighted with the first weeks of preseason.

Flick admits he's quickly felt the passion of the city's fans.

The German told the club's website: “I’ve felt it from day one, the passion that the people have here, the fans, the president… everyone here who works for Barcelona has this passion, the devotion to give their best for this club, and this is also great for us, because we want to be part of this club and we also want to live with this passion, this devotion, because we want to give everything we have to take this club to the next level. I don’t know if we will, but we will do our best.

“When I decided to be a coach, I looked at Barcelona because they played fantastic football. You can see how they develop the players, everyone talks about it and also the passion you feel here is incredible, and that’s why we’re happy to be here. From the first day I could feel it, everyone shows respect, it’s incredible what we are experiencing.”

Flick added: “Thank you to La Masia. What I’m seeing in the first training sessions, it’s unbelievable. Normally when international players are still on holidays and you bring many youth players, the quality drops a little bit. Here, that’s just not the case.”