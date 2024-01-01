Flick, Deco frustrated as Barcelona accept Rennes offer for Faye

Tribal Football
Rennes are closing a deal for Barcelona defender Mika Faye.

The youngster was the subject of interest from across Europe this summer.

Marca says Rennes will pay €11m for Faye.

Both coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco have had their doubts about the transfer since they consider Faye a player with a good future projection.

However, the economic operation was important and the club is in a moment when it urgently needs income. Furthermore, they have the central position very well covered at the moment.

 

