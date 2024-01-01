Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea propose high-profile swap to Man Utd for Sancho
PSG midfielder Ugarte waiting to fly to England to close Man Utd move
Cantona-esque? Beyond Ten Hag's anger Man Utd fans can be excited about Zirkzee's latest appearance
Chelsea STUNNED by Osimhen's contract demands

Flick blocks Barcelona return for Neymar

Flick blocks Barcelona return for Neymar
Flick blocks Barcelona return for Neymar
Flick blocks Barcelona return for NeymarProfimedia
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has rejected the chance to re-sign Neymar.

Jijantes says former Barca star Neymar has offered himself to his old club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 32-year-old moved to Al-Hilal last summer, but suffered a cruciate ligament injury during the Saudi Pro League season.

Barcela's management are said to have been open to the possibility of re-signing the Brazilian.

But Flick said no to bringing in Neymar. The German believed that Barcelona would be going in the wrong direction if they had signed their former star.

Neymar has yet to make a comeback from his knee injury. His contract with Al-Hilal expires next summer.

Mentions
LaLigaNeymarBarcelonaSaudi Professional LeagueAl HilalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON; Man City face Gundogan competition; Atalanta & Lookman face-off
DONE DEAL: Real Betis midfielder Collado joins Al-Kholood
REVEALED: Barcelona teammates questioned Lewandowski's value