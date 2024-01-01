Flick blocks Barcelona return for Neymar

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has rejected the chance to re-sign Neymar.

Jijantes says former Barca star Neymar has offered himself to his old club.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 32-year-old moved to Al-Hilal last summer, but suffered a cruciate ligament injury during the Saudi Pro League season.

Barcela's management are said to have been open to the possibility of re-signing the Brazilian.

But Flick said no to bringing in Neymar. The German believed that Barcelona would be going in the wrong direction if they had signed their former star.

Neymar has yet to make a comeback from his knee injury. His contract with Al-Hilal expires next summer.