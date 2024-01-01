Flick backroom team unveiled by Barcelona

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has named his new backroom team.

Flick and his staff kicked off preseason on Wednesday.

Advertisement Advertisement

The German has now assembled his new-look team, with goalkeeper coach Ramon De La Fuente staying on from Xavi's staff.

Flick will have three assistant coaches amid a mixture of local and German appointees.

The full staff list is:

Hansi Flick: Head coach

Marcus Sorg: Assistant coach

Toni Tapalovic: Assistant coach

Heiko Westermann: Assistant coach

José Ramon De la Fuente: Goalkeeping coach

Julio Tous: Head of fitness training

Pepe Conde: Field fitness coach

Rafa Maldonado: Field fitness coach

Germán Fernández: Gym and strength fitness coach