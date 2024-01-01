Flick backroom team unveiled by Barcelona

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has named his new backroom team.
Flick and his staff kicked off preseason on Wednesday.
The German has now assembled his new-look team, with goalkeeper coach Ramon De La Fuente staying on from Xavi's staff.
Flick will have three assistant coaches amid a mixture of local and German appointees.
The full staff list is:
Hansi Flick: Head coach
Marcus Sorg: Assistant coach
Toni Tapalovic: Assistant coach
Heiko Westermann: Assistant coach
José Ramon De la Fuente: Goalkeeping coach
Julio Tous: Head of fitness training
Pepe Conde: Field fitness coach
Rafa Maldonado: Field fitness coach
Germán Fernández: Gym and strength fitness coach