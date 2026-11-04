BREAKING: Barcelona reveal Rodri injury absence for Atletico Madrid test

Barcelona travel to Atletico Madrid on November 8 in a key clash at the top of LaLiga.

The defending champions are currently leading the way at the summit of the Spanish top-flight with a two-point edge on Diego Simeone's charges in second place.

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The meeting in Madrid will be a vital indicator of momentum ahead of the November international break, but Barca have a fresh injury concern to contend with.

Eric Garcia, Dani Olmo and Jules Kounde are all expected remain sidelined, and Rodri was forced off at half-time, in the midweek 3-0 UEFA Champions League win over Aston Villa.

Marc Bernal replaced Spain's captain who flagged up some discomfort to Hansi Flick just before the break and no risk was taken on the former Manchester City man.

Flick did not provide an update after the game, but the club have since confirmed he will miss out, with Bernal on standby to start ahead of Frenkie de Jong.