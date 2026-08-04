Barcelona 'calm, but frustrated' over Ferran Torres' exit hint

Barcelona could speed up contract extension talks with Ferran Torres on his return for preseason training.

Torres remains hot property after his winning goal in Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final last month.

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The 26-year-old netted a career-best 21 goals in all competitions last season, as part of back-to-back LaLiga title wins, and he's tipped to fill the slot vacated by Robert Lewandowski's exit in 2026/27.

However, as he heads into final year of his contract, PSG are rumoured to be plotting a bold move if he rejects Barcelona's renewal offer.

The Catalans had not planned to offer him a new deal until September, which falls outside PSG's window of opportunity to sign him, and puts Barca in danger of losing him for free in 2027.

Torres deepened speculation over his future following an interview with USA outlet NBC where claimed - "Right now I have a contract at Barca, but, honestly, in football you never know what might happen.

"Barca has to show they want me. They can come and negotiate, and in the end, everything will be discussed. Right now, all I know is that I have to be there on the 12th to train, so we'll see what happens.

"I'm waiting to make the right decision; I still don't know."

As per Marca, Barcelona will not hit panic mode over Torres' comments - but they are internally frustrated over his call to discuss the matter so publicly - as they put together his contract offer.

Hansi Flick remains confident of Torres being ready to sign fresh terms, but Barca may now have to change their timeline.