Barcelona forward Ferran Torres appeared to leave the door open to a potential exit with French giants PSG reportedly interested.

The 26-year-old came off the bench in the World Cup final to score the winning goal for Spain as they beat Argentina 1-0.

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Torres has been heavily linked with a potential move to PSG with his Barcelona contract set to expire next summer, although the Catalan’s are looking to extend his stay.

Speaking to NBC about his future, the forward refused to rule out a potential exit, saying: “Right now I have a contract with Barca, but, honestly, in football you never know what might happen.”

Barcelona are looking to sign a new striker to replace Robert Lewandowski, with Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez a priority target.

Torres scored 21 goals across all competitions last season compared to Alvarez’s 20 with the Atletico man having played three more games.