Fernando Santos: Bernardo Silva will be 'phenomenal' at Real Madrid

Bernardo Silva starts a new chapter in his career this summer after joining Real Madrid on free transfer in June.

Silva joined Pep Guardiola in leaving Manchester City at the end of the 2025/26 season after winning six Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League together in England.

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His move to Madrid is new territory for the 31-year-old, having previously played in his native Portugal, France and England, but he was tempted by a two-year contract offered by Los Blancos.

It's also a link up with his Portuguese compatriot Jose Mourinho, who also accepted a second chance back in the Spanish capital, and Silva's ex-national team boss Fernando Santos believes it's a perfect fit for all involved.

"Silva has immense quality and sees the game like very few players do. He's one of the best players I've worked with in my career. Real Madrid has signed a phenomenon in every sense.

"He's an extremely strong player technically and extraordinary tactically. He understands the game very well and can perfectly read every situation. He always knows what to do with the ball and how to position himself when he doesn't have it.

"I used him as an attacking midfielder or a winger, and his performance has been excellent in every position.

"He still has many great years ahead at the peak of his career. For me, he's still one of the best in the world. Real Madrid made the right move signing him and he's going to contribute a lot to the team."