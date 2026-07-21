EXCLUSIVE: Lescott on Bellingham moving to Man City and Maresca copying Guardiola's style

Manchester City legend Joleon Lescott has opened up ahead of the new season which is now just one month away.

As the World Cup comes to a close, focus returns to club football as teams start their preseason preparations for the new campaign which begins in just one month's time.

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Speaking exclusively to Tribal Football via Unibet Casino, Lescott first spoke on Jude Bellingham who became England's highest scorer in a single World Cup campaign after his goal against France.

The Real Madrid star became first Englishman to score seven goals in a single World Cup, overtaking Harry Kane and Gary Lineker. Could the 23-year-old make a move to the Premier League? Lescott says it's unlikely Madrid will let him leave.

Could Bellingham be tempted by Haaland?

Jude Bellingham has been one of the stars of the World Cup, could you see him coming to the Premier League in the future?

"It's possible that he will want that. But do I think that's going to be the same for Real Madrid? No.

"I think everyone's aware of what he is as a player, who he is as a person and his status in the world of football. We talk about Galácticos and someone of that ilk. Not just as a player, and I think he's an exceptional player, but his status. Jude Bellingham is a Galáctico.

"I just don't see a timeframe where Real Madrid say, 'We don't want you any more, you can leave.' I just don't see it. They're not going to let his contract run down because they paid a lot of money for him, even if that seems like a bargain now.

"So, for a Premier League wanting to buy him, you're talking over £200M. Even then, I don't think Madrid are selling him.

Do you think Man City could make a move for Bellingham? He and Erling Haaland seem quite close as friends. How influential are friends during big moves? Could Haaland influence Bellingham to make the switch?

"I don't think the players have that much status at their clubs. Granted, they both want each other at each other's club, and both clubs will want both players. That's a fact.

"I don't know if friendships can influence moves like that. Yeah, they do happen like that sometimes, but not at that level. That is the highest level, with the highest stakes.

"Do Man City, who want to win and emulate Real Madrid in the Champions League, sell arguably the greatest goalscorer to them? I don't see it happening soon.

"You can never say never in football, obviously, but I don't think their friendship is going to be enough for either of them to leave their teams just because they're mates.

"Jude may have convinced Haaland, and Haaland may have convinced Jude, but the clubs have got to be convinced. The importance of that player has got to diminish a hell of a lot for the club to want to sell him.

"For that to happen, that means he's probably not performing at their club. And then why would the other club want him? There are so many factors that mean I don't see that happening any time soon."

Does Maresca need to copy Guardiola's style?

Maresca has been appointed City manager on a three-year-deal as he replaces Pep Guardiola following a decade in charge which saw him lift an incredible 20 major trophies including 6 league titles, 3 FA Cups and the Champions League.

The Italian has some huge shoes to fill, perhaps the biggest in world football and Lescott believes the former Chelsea boss shouldn't stray to far from Guardiola's tactics as if it isn't broken, don't fix it.

Do you think Enzo Maresca needs to try and copy Guardiola’s style and tactics to find success?

"I think Maresca should tweak it a little bit, and I think he will. Again, that tweak may come through personnel changes, in terms of where they play or where they're asked to play.

"But the system’s not broken, is it? Man City have been the most competitive team over the last, what, 10 or 15 years. Would you really want Maresca to come in and make drastic changes? It's not going to please everyone, regardless of what decision he makes, but I'm sure there are probably more players than you think who are excited about working with him because of potential positional changes and the opportunities that are going to come.

"So, yeah, I'm excited. I think Pep and the club have created a culture that wants to win, regardless of who the manager is.

"They're not going to look at it and think, 'This isn't Pep.' They're going to look at it and think, 'This is an opportunity to win the league again and showcase how good we are as a team.'

Patience is low in football, especially in the modern era. How long do you think the club should give Maresca before judging his project?

"Listen, I think the hierarchy will have a lot more patience than the fans. Any hierarchy at any club will have more patience than the fan base.

"I think we're seeing it right now, with some people saying the England manager should be sacked. I think that's the case with any team. At stages last season, Arsenal fans were asking for Arteta to be sacked.

"It wouldn't surprise me if there were a few bad results and fans started suggesting that. But I doubt that will be the case with the hierarchy.

"I don't think Man City have sacked a manager in the last 13 or 14 years, since (Roberto) Mancini. I don't think the club are in the business of making drastic changes like that. They have a plan. The plan has been very successful for a period of time, and I'm sure the timeframe given to Enzo is part of that plan."

If City don't win the Premier League next season, would you see that as a disappointment or a natural part of having a new manager?

"No, it's definitely not the expectation. I think it would be a disappointment, but not because of the new manager. It would be because Man City always expect to win trophies.

"I think when Pep did it a couple of years ago, it was deemed a negative. In regard to the club wanting to win, that's not going to change, regardless of who the manager is.

"But just wanting to win trophies doesn't give them a divine right. Man City have to go out and earn the right to win those trophies next season."

How can Man City compete with champions Arsenal?

Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions for the first time since Arsène Wenger’s Invincibles in 2004 in what was an incredible campaign under manager Mikel Arteta last season.

City finished 7 points behind the Gunners, conceding 8 more goals than their title rivals who lost just 5 games. Lescott believes Arsenal are the favourites ahead of new season, even with City's marquee signing Elliot Anderson being introduced to the side.

How can City compete with Arsenal next season? What do they have to do differently?

"Yeah, I would say that Man City need to be more consistent because I think consistency is what wins you the title. That doesn't mean there needs to be a huge difference in quality, because Man City were there or thereabouts towards the very end of the season.

"But, yeah, Arsenal should be the favourites next season. Firstly, because they're champions, and I've always believed that the champions should be deemed favourites.

"But also, if you're looking at the other factors, the contenders are Liverpool, Chelsea, City and potentially Manchester United. They've all got a new factor at their club, whether that be a new coach or being back in the Champions League.

"Arsenal have a squad of players who are used to being there and playing together. They have a manager who's been there for, what, seven years now? Seven or eight. Those Arsenal players are used to the scheduling. The training methods won't have changed, so he's going to be aware of that.

"That's probably one of the biggest factors that goes unrecognised, the training schedule and how coaches train. Whereas it's going to take time for Chelsea and Liverpool, especially, to get used to their training schedules under new coaches.

"Obviously, Manchester United are used to the way Michael Carrick trains, but now there's an extra element in terms of performing at another level, probably a higher level than the Premier League in terms of quality. There are factors that all the other teams have to adapt to that Arsenal don't, and that makes Arsenal the favourites."

How important will Elliot Anderson be next season? Should Man City fans be excited with their new £116M signing and do you think he has justified his price tag?

"I don't think any player should have to justify, or does justify, their valuation while playing for the national team because it's a different requirement.

"I'm always a believer that, when a player is moving, you have to look at what he's worth to the club he's leaving. By that, I mean that if Anderson isn't there for Forest last season, they arguably go down. Which costs them how much? £150M? So, to Forest, Anderson is worth £150M. It may not be the same for Man City, and that's the case with other players they have signed in the past.

"I said the same thing about Jack Grealish. Jack kept Aston Villa in the league for two seasons. So, when Man City are buying him for £100M, he's worth at least £100M to Aston Villa. That's the thing we have to consider.

"Should we be excited as Man City fans? He's a good player, yes. He's someone who wears his heart on his sleeve and is exciting. The bigger the game, I think the more quality you see."