Tribal Football
Most Read
Genoa coach Gilardino lays out Balotelli plans: Fiorentina clash too soon
Sporting CP demand Amorim not leave for Man Utd until...
Man Utd director Brailsford confirms to fans that Amorim deal is done
Van Nistelrooy makes clear Man Utd future plans

Fermin proud signing new Barcelona contract: I hope for many more

Carlos Volcano
Fermin proud signing new Barcelona contract: I hope for many more
Fermin proud signing new Barcelona contract: I hope for many moreLaLiga
Fermin Lopez is delighted to have signed a new contract with Barcelona.

The attacker has penned terms to 2029.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "It is something I have pursued since I came to La Masía. I am very happy for myself and my family to be in the first team and in the club that I have dreamed of since I was little.

"I am very happy for the trust they have placed in me, I hope there are many more (contracts).

"I am very happy for the moment that I am living now. I want to continue working and achieve more."

Mentions
LaLigaLopez FerminBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
UNCOVERED: Barcelona beat Real Madrid, Atletico to signing Gavi
Fermin signs new Barcelona contract
REVEALED: Barcelona keeper Pena had a 'done deal' with Man Utd