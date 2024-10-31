Fermin proud signing new Barcelona contract: I hope for many more
Fermin Lopez is delighted to have signed a new contract with Barcelona.
The attacker has penned terms to 2029.
He said, "It is something I have pursued since I came to La Masía. I am very happy for myself and my family to be in the first team and in the club that I have dreamed of since I was little.
"I am very happy for the trust they have placed in me, I hope there are many more (contracts).
"I am very happy for the moment that I am living now. I want to continue working and achieve more."