Fermin only thinking of long-term Barcelona stay

Fermin Lopez is delighted with his new contract at Barcelona.

The midfielder discussed his situation ahead of Barca's Champions League clash at Red Star Belgrade.

Fermin said, "I am so happy to stay in Barcelona until 2029, and I hope it will be even longer than that."

The midfielder admits he had trouble seeing his impact coming ahead of last season.

"It was impossible to predict this a year ago... I hope I will stay in Barcelona for many years," he added.