Tribal Football
Most Read
AC Milan coach Fonseca: Leao starts at Real Madrid; honour to face them
Butt: No player should feel safe at Man Utd
Amorim targets Sporting CP youngster as next Man Utd signing
Real Madrid legend Marcelo releases statement after Fluminense blow-up: Truth will come out

Fermin only thinking of long-term Barcelona stay

Carlos Volcano
Fermin only thinking of long-term Barcelona stay
Fermin only thinking of long-term Barcelona stayLaLiga
Fermin Lopez is delighted with his new contract at Barcelona.

The midfielder discussed his situation ahead of Barca's Champions League clash at Red Star Belgrade.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fermin said, "I am so happy to stay in Barcelona until 2029, and I hope it will be even longer than that."

The midfielder admits he had trouble seeing his impact coming ahead of last season.

"It was impossible to predict this a year ago... I hope I will stay in Barcelona for many years," he added.

Mentions
LaLigaLopez FerminBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
REVEALED: Barcelona make status call for Casado
Barcelona to join Bosman battle for Liverpool striker Salah
Barcelona, Inter Milan readying bids for Chelsea outcast Enzo