Fenerbahce coach Mourinho: My big Real Madrid regret

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho admits he regrets leaving Real Madrid.

Mourinho, speaking with Il Corriere dello Sport, admits the pull of a return to Chelsea was too great at the time in 2013.

For many, the tough decisions Mourinho made during his time in charge of Real set them up for their golden era under Zinedine Zidane.

On regrets, Mourinho said: "Many, if we talk about matches. As for professional decisions, the 'no' to Florentino's (Perez, Real president) offer to continue.

"He told me: 'Mou, don't go now, you've already done the difficult part, now the best part begins'. I knew it was true, but I wanted to return to Chelsea after three years of great challenges in Spain."