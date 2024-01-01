Barcelona ready to sell Fati; set price

Barcelona are ready to sell Ansu Fati this summer.

The winger spent a frustrating season on-loan at Brighton last term.

Mundo Deportivo says Barcelona would rather keep Fati in their squad than loan him out again.

Barcelona does not want to pay large parts of the player's salary in a new loan, as was the case last season.

However, Barcelona are open to selling Fati, but a bid of at least €40m is required to get a deal done.

Fati is said to want to stay at Barcelona, ​​at least over the pre-season in the hope of convincing new coach Hans-Dieter Flick that he can be counted on for the new campaign.