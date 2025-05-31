Alvaro Morata in line for La Liga return with two clubs interested

Alvaro Morata could be set to return to La Liga with Sevilla and Getafe both interested in signing the striker this summer.

The 32-year-old left Atletico Madrid for AC Milan last summer but has spent the last six months on loan with Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Advertisement Advertisement

Morata admitted earlier in the season that he ‘regretted’ his decision to leave Atletico but could now be set to return to Spain.

According to Marca, Sevilla and Getafe have both tabled contract offers to Morata as they seek to secure his services.

It’s understood the striker is keen on a move as he aims to improve his chances of featuring in Spain’s 2026 World Cup campaign.