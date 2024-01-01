Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd surprised by Rashford comments after not starting against Palace
Arsenal defender Gabriel fires fresh message at Haaland and Man City
I'M DONE: Enzo Zidane ends playing career
Galatasaray chief Hatipoglu warns Juventus, Chelsea off Osimhen

Ex-Sevilla keeper Rico in line for sensational playing return with Al Gharafa

Ex-Sevilla keeper Rico in line for sensational playing return with Al Gharafa
Ex-Sevilla keeper Rico in line for sensational playing return with Al GharafaTribalfootball
Former Sevilla and PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico is set to make a stunning playing return.

After a fall from a horse left him needing mulitiple operations and losing 20kgs, Rico is now a step away from signing a contract with Qatar's Al Gharafa.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Rico had come off contract at PSG over the summer and so can join Al Gharafa as a free agent.

Relevo says the keeper was due to board a jet for Qatar last night with terms now finalised.

In Qatar, he will join Marco Verratti, Luis Alberto and Joselu in the Qatar Stars League.

Mentions
LaLigaRico SergioAl-GharafaPSGSevillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Sarkozy unimpressed by Mbappe leaving PSG for Real Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen set price for Real Madrid, Liverpool target Wirtz
Al Hilal keeper Bono leaves door open to Europe return: But the SPL has no ceiling