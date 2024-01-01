Ex-Sevilla keeper Rico in line for sensational playing return with Al Gharafa

Former Sevilla and PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico is set to make a stunning playing return.

After a fall from a horse left him needing mulitiple operations and losing 20kgs, Rico is now a step away from signing a contract with Qatar's Al Gharafa.

Rico had come off contract at PSG over the summer and so can join Al Gharafa as a free agent.

Relevo says the keeper was due to board a jet for Qatar last night with terms now finalised.

In Qatar, he will join Marco Verratti, Luis Alberto and Joselu in the Qatar Stars League.