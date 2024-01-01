Ex-Sevilla coach Sanchez Flores: We all want to be Jesus Navas

Former Sevilla coach Quique Sanchez Flores has paid tribute to Jesus Navas.

Sanchez Flores chose to walk away from Sevilla after guiding them to Primera safety last season.

He told Diario de Seville: "I was clear that I was going to rest to recover well. Both mentally and physically there has been a lot of dedication and fortunately I can choose when I train and when I stop.

"Everyone at the club was very close to me the entire time and we did the best possible."

On Navas, he continued: "Being like Jesus would be one of the best things that can happen to a father because it is very difficult to be a good person, humble, responsible at work and have the gift of wanting to help.

"It is very difficult to put all that in someone with such a prestigious career. We all want to be Jesús Navas."