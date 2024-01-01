Tchouameni admits Real Madrid must improve

Aurelien Tchouameni recognises Real Madrid need to improve this season.

The France midfielder was speaking ahead of their Champions League clash with Lille.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Lille squad:

"I've played many matches against Lille. They play very well, they have good players, like the goalkeeper and their striker Jonathan David. We have to give everything and fight as hard as possible to win this match because it will be difficult."

The importance of Toni Kroos:

"Toni Kroos was very important for us in terms of the ball coming out, but now we have other players. We have more responsibilities now, but we are going to improve and do everything to win the games."

Carlo Ancelotti's role:

"It's very important for me. We always talk about what I have to do. We have to do things well. It's a pleasure to work with him because he helps me a lot."

Possible starting place for Mbappé:

"Yes, Kylian has come and he is fine. I don't know if Mbappé will play or not, we hope so."

Griezmann and the French national team:

"We are very surprised that Griezmann is leaving the French national team, but if that is the decision he has made... I wish him the best."

Foot discomfort:

"I feel better. Last year I had problems with my left foot, but the doctors and I have done a spectacular job and I don't have any pain. I'm going to try to help my team."

Responsibility of playing for Real Madrid:

"Sometimes we have to understand our responsibility and do what is best for the team. Sometimes it is not what is best for me, but the important thing is to help the team. If you play for Real Madrid it is because you have qualities. There are no gifts here."

Vinicus and the Ballon d'Or:

"Vini deserves the Ballon d'Or. We'll see, but I think he has a good chance."

The rival team:

"It's an honour to play against Lille and I love wearing the shirt of the biggest team in the world."

What happened at the Metropolitano?

"It's not good for the image of football. We have to put an end to this. There are children who watch the games on TV and in the stadium and just want to enjoy themselves. We have to put an end to this."

The criticisms:

"I'm calm. I know people are going to talk whether you do it right or wrong. The important thing is to do your best. That's the most important thing. If you listen to the press too much you'll go crazy."

About the calendar:

"There are a lot of games, but the problem is not playing a lot of games. You have to rotate and the highest levels of football have to meet. Having so many games causes injuries and football without important players is worse."