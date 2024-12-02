Ex-Real Madrid midfielder De la Red: Mbappe needs to find KILLER instinct

Real Madrid midfielder Ruben de la Red believes Kylian Mbappe needs to find his "killer" instinct.

Mbappe struck in victory over Getafe on Sunday, but De la Red believes his issue has been the Frenchman's humility.

He explained on El Larguero: "Anyone can understand that, right? He's a player who's been wanted for, I don't know how long, three, four years, who ends up coming and you expect him to be, well... I don't know if I should say that he's on par with Cristiano Ronaldo, but he was a bit like that, right? He comes as a star, he comes as wanted, he comes as... the hope that he'll be the new Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Of course, but you have Vinicius there too, who has a level that makes him the best player in the world right now . And the most unbalanced and the most decisive. So it's difficult to fit in, especially when Mbappé has come very modest, I would say... I'm going to be liked, I'm going to be fine, but... A player like him had to come with the desire to be a killer, right? With the desire to do important things."

De la Red continued, "He has nine goals, but of course, in recent years we are used to the top scorer, the leader, the team boss, scoring 50 or 60. So that was a bit of a hope with Mbappé... Of course, the French League is not the same as the Spanish La Liga, Real Madrid, the Champions League, well...

"In fact, he has had opportunities to score, practically, eight or ten more goals. In other words, in full conditions of confidence, I think that of the opportunities he has had, let's say, five or six at least, he would have scored . He has sometimes missed some things that have gone wide, you say, well, he is in normal conditions, he scores."

