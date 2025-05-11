Ancelotti blames Real Madrid errors in Clasico loss to Barcelona

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti blamed costly errors for their 4-3 loss to Barcelona, which saw them blow a two-goal lead.

Despite Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick, Madrid struggled without key injured defenders Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, and David Alaba.

"We made some glaring mistakes that cost us several goals," Ancelotti told the media.

"In high-level matches against top opponents, you need to be on top of your game. We played well in attack, but it's clear we can improve a great deal on defence."

With Barcelona seven points clear, they can clinch the LaLiga title on Wednesday if Real Madrid fail to beat Mallorca. Regardless, a win against Espanyol on Thursday would seal it.

"Everyone can make whatever assessment they want," he continued.

"We have to finish the season well and try to win the three remaining games."