Tribal Football
Most Read
Fabregas’s Como equal Lazio 52-year Serie A record
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 5 key duels to decide ElClasico
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: What's at stake in LaLiga title race
Al-Nassr pull back contract talks with Ronaldo

Barcelona midfielder Gavi: Beating Real Madrid is a big step towards title

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona midfielder Gavi: Beating Real Madrid is a big step towards title
Barcelona midfielder Gavi: Beating Real Madrid is a big step towards titleLaLiga
Barcelona midfielder Gavi admits victory over Real Madrid is a "big step" in the LaLiga title race.

Barca won a dramatic El Clasico at Montjuic 4-3 on Sunday. They're now seven points clear at the top of the table with three games to play.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gavi said afterwards: "It's a big step. Beating Madrid was important, and I'm happy it happened that way. Celebrating it like winning La Liga, no. But it's a very big step.

"Winning El Clásico was a very important step. Today we won, and with a lot of very controversial plays, I'm not going to get into that either. The important thing is that we won, but it's true we have to give a lot more to win.

"Winning the title in the derby? As long as we win it, I'll be happy wherever it is."

Mentions
LaLigaGaviBarcelonaReal Madrid
Related Articles
Ancelotti blames Real Madrid errors in Clasico loss to Barcelona
Barcelona’s El Clasico win over Real Madrid by numbers
Real Madrid’s Mbappe joins Messi and Suarez in LaLiga's elite ranks