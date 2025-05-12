Barcelona midfielder Gavi: Beating Real Madrid is a big step towards title

Barcelona midfielder Gavi admits victory over Real Madrid is a "big step" in the LaLiga title race.

Barca won a dramatic El Clasico at Montjuic 4-3 on Sunday. They're now seven points clear at the top of the table with three games to play.

Gavi said afterwards: "It's a big step. Beating Madrid was important, and I'm happy it happened that way. Celebrating it like winning La Liga, no. But it's a very big step.

"Winning El Clásico was a very important step. Today we won, and with a lot of very controversial plays, I'm not going to get into that either. The important thing is that we won, but it's true we have to give a lot more to win.

"Winning the title in the derby? As long as we win it, I'll be happy wherever it is."